Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Insider Chris McLeish Acquires 20,240 Shares

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) insider Chris McLeish purchased 20,240 shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 148.98 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.88 million and a PE ratio of -36.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.13. Ibstock plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.78) target price on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock plc (IBST.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.29 ($2.71).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

