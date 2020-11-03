Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 89 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28).
Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Pete Redfern purchased 63 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.82).
Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -871.25. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.66.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.
