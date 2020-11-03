Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 89 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Pete Redfern purchased 63 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.82).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -871.25. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.