Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.19 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.60). 1,033,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 203,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.51.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T)

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

