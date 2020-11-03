Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Down 2.9%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 29,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

About Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

