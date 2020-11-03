Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

