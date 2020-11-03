FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of FIS opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

