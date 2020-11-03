$49.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post $49.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the lowest is $45.98 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $212.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.58 million to $217.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $227.85 million to $234.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

ALYA opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.