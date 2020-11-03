FY2020 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted by Analyst

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $126.44 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,639 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,912 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $3,769,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Etsy by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

