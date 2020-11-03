Brokers Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GILD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

GILD stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

