REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

