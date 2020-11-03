Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at $204,188,830.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,097 shares of company stock worth $4,932,283 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

