Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.33 ($3.23).

JUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock opened at GBX 232.03 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61.

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 7,500 shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,062.45). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,095,000.

About Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.