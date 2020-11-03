Reviewing Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) & Network-1 Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16% Research Frontiers -194.70% -38.78% -33.20%

13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Network-1 Technologies and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 22.36 -$1.79 million N/A N/A Research Frontiers $1.56 million 55.06 -$3.81 million N/A N/A

Network-1 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies beats Research Frontiers on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 80 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

