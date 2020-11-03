OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

