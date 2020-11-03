Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,675,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865,232 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,243,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 262,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 160,483 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

