Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases By 26.3%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

