International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of IGT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

