Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
MAV opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Pioneer Municipal High to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
