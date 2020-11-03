Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.5 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $124.25.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
