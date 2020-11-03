Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

