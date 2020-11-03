Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 14,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 222,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.