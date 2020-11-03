Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,649,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,519.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

ARZGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

