Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

