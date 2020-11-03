BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 3.40. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BRP by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.