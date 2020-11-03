GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLIBA. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $87.32.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

