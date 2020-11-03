Far Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPM) Shares Down 2.4%

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.62. 34,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 612,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Far Point Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRPM)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

