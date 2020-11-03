Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRRMF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

GRRMF stock opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

