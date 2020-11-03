TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Trading 1.5% Higher

TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.31. 10,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,641.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

About TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

