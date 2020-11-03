Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC grew its position in Genpact by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,525,000 after acquiring an additional 894,326 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Genpact by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,014,000 after acquiring an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Genpact stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.