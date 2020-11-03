Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 2,267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,149.5 days.

OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

