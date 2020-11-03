Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 2,267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,149.5 days.
OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.02.
About Japan Tobacco
