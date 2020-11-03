GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 4.3%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,249,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication (ICT) technology infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

