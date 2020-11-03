iM DBi Long Short Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) Trading Up 1.5%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iM DBi Long Short Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iM DBi Long Short Hedge Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iM DBi Long Short Hedge Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Jupiter Fund Management Plc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Jupiter Fund Management Plc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Comparing BIQI International & JBS
Comparing BIQI International & JBS
Head-To-Head Comparison: The Peck and UGI
Head-To-Head Comparison: The Peck and UGI
Reviewing Research Frontiers & Network-1 Technologies
Reviewing Research Frontiers & Network-1 Technologies
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Update
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report