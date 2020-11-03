IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 85 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

