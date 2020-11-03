PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.74 and last traded at $100.75. 1,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

