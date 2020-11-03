Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC) Stock Price Down 1%

Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.58. 14,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP.PC)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

