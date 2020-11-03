Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Shares Up 2.8%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.39. 182,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 115,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

