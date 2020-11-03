Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 3,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

