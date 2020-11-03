ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) Trading 2.6% Higher

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.67. 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

