WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000.

