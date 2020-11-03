ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) Trading Up 0.6%

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

