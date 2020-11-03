iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.99. 31,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.