COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC) Trading Up 0.6%

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC) was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 2,350 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE.PC)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.