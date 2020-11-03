Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32. 1,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.13% of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.