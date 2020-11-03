Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Shares Up 0.4%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.46. 58,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 25,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2,624.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.