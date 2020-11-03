Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) Shares Up 1.3%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

