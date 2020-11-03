PA Rl Est Invt/RED PFD sh S C (NYSE:PEI.PC) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of PA Rl Est Invt/RED PFD sh S C (NYSE:PEI.PC) were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 179,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

About PA Rl Est Invt/RED PFD sh S C (NYSE:PEI.PC)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

