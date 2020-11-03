Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25). Approximately 50,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 77,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.44).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOX shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £6,375,000 ($8,328,978.31).

About Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

