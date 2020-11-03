Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares (NYSE:WPG.PI) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares (NYSE:WPG.PI) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 3,909 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

About Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares (NYSE:WPG.PI)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.