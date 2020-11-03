Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Shares Up 6.8%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.22. 100,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 25,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.