iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.