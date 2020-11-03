iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

