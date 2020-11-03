GreenVision Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) Trading 6.5% Higher

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. 1,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNVU)

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

